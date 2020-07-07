Dream Emmy Nominee Mike Colter on Evil's Auspicious Start, Wicked Babies, the Goat-Demon Therapist and More

So much of Evil‘s appeal, star Mike Colter says, is that you’re never sure exactly what the hell (or heaven) is going on.

In a recent chat with TVLine, the actor — and TVLine Dream Emmy nominee for Lead Actor in a Drama — explains how Season 1 of CBS’s supernatural drama wasted no time setting an intriguing premise: There may be answers to life’s great mysteries, as explored by a priest-in-training (played by Colter) and a forensic psychologist (played by Katja Herbers), but there’s no guarantee that we’ll ever get them.

“You don’t even know, that’s the thing about it,” Colter says in the video above. “You don’t even know what’s going on. You don’t know if it’s a dream. You don’t know who’s dreaming. You don’t know if it’s real. You don’t know if it’s ever going to be seen again. You don’t know if they’ll explain it again.” (For the record, all of that uncertainty came up when we were discussing that heinous cornfield fetus that showed up in Episode 8 — and if you know, you know.)

Colter also reflects on his on-screen chemistry with co-star Herbers (“That is something you can’t plan, and there was no effort put into it”), David’s harrowing hospital stay under the care of a racist nurse and how that disturbing season-finale cliffhanger — that Kristen might be possessed be evil herself! — could play out in the upcoming Season 2.

