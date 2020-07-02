TV Ratings: S.H.I.E.L.D. and The 100 Rebound From Series Lows

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — as it nears the midpoint of its farewell season — drew 1.32 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, ticking up in the demo from last Wednesday’s all-time demo low. (Read recap.)

CBS | Game On! (3.3 mil/0.6) rose 14 percent and two tenths, topping Wednesday in the demo. (Note: The new episode originally scheduled for July 8 will now be preempted by a two-hour Tough as Nails premiere, and instead air July 15.)

THE CW | The 100 (690K/0.2, read post mortem) rose 22 percent in audience and one tenth in the demo (improving on last week’s all-time low rating). Bulletproof (372K/0.1) added viewers while steady in the demo.

NBC | A Chicago Med rerun delivered Wednesday’s biggest audience: 3.7 million.

