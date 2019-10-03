Phil Keoghan to Host CBS Competition for Those With Physically 'Tough' Jobs

CBS is extending its relationship with Phil Keoghan: The network has handed a 10-episode order to Tough as Nails, a new competition series hosted by the Amazing Race vet.

Tough as Nails will shine a spotlight on “real people who are real tough in real life as a result of their physically demanding, everyday jobs,” according to the official logline. Competitors will face “challenges that take place in the real world” that test their “strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness” and “redefine what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes.” Keoghan will serve as an executive producer alongside his wife/longtime producing partner Louise. Best Reality Shows of the Decade

“Tough as Nails was inspired by my proud, working class family of farmers, gold miners, builders and coalminers,” Keoghan said in a statement. “I was lucky enough to spend my school holidays working alongside my grandfather, an A-grade mechanic, World War II aero mechanic, gunsmith and inventor. I’m excited to celebrate the skills of those who sweat on factory floors instead of gym floors, and those who wear work boots instead of workout shoes.”

A nationwide casting search will commence in November; additional details can be found here.

In addition to Tough as Nails, Keoghan continues to serve as host of The Amazing Race, which was quietly renewed for Season 32 back in May; a return date has not yet been announced.