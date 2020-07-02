Hulu Renews The Great for Season 2

RELATED STORIES Pitch's Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Kylie Bunbury Suit Up for a Brief, Bittersweet Kinda-Revival -- Watch Video

Pitch's Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Kylie Bunbury Suit Up for a Brief, Bittersweet Kinda-Revival -- Watch Video Golden Girls Episode Featuring Blackface Pulled From Hulu

Hulu is extending Elle Fanning‘s reign, renewing the actress’ semi-historical satire The Great for a second season.

The comedic drama, which was initially billed as a limited series when it was announced in 2018, is very loosely based on Catherine the Great’s (Fanning) journey from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. The first season dropped in May. The 10-episode second season is slated to bow sometime in 2021.

The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

Per Hulu, Season 1 of The Great was among the streamer’s top-performing comedies this year.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Great‘s pickup.