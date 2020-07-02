Clone High Reboot Ordered at MTV

RELATED STORIES Scrubs Creator Addresses Blackface in New Podcast; Missing Episodes Will 'Probably' Return to Hulu After Edits

Clone High is preparing to reopen its doors.

MTV Studios announced Thursday that it has ordered a reboot of the short-lived animated series, with original series creators Bill Lawrence, Phil Lord and Chris Miller attached to “reimagine” the early-aughts satire. Fellow Clone High vet Erica Rivinoja will serve as showrunner and co-write the pilot alongside Lord and Miller.

Like the original, the new Clone High will follow historical figures — such as Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc and John F. Kennedy — who have been cloned and placed back in high school. A network is not yet attached.

“We’re thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series,” Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group, said in a statement.

The original Clone High first aired on the Canadian cable network Teletoon between 2002 and 2003, before it eventually aired Stateside on MTV. The original voice cast included Lord and Miller, Will Forte, Christa Miller, Michael McDonald and Nicole Sullivan.

The reboot is the latest iconic title to be reimagined by MTV Studios, which has already set up a Beavis & Butthead revival and a Jodie-centric Daria spinoff at Comedy Central.

