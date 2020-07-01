Mad Men Adds Blackface Disclaimer Ahead of Move to Amazon's IMDb TV

RELATED STORIES Scrubs Creator Addresses Blackface in New Podcast; Missing Episodes Will 'Probably' Return to Hulu After Edits

Mad Men has found another streaming home — and it comes with some new context about a scene featuring a character in blackface.

As of Wednesday, July 15, all seven seasons of Mad Men — which were previously available on Netflix until June of this year — will stream for free, with commercials, on the Amazon-owned IMDb TV.

According to our sister publication Variety, the Season 3 installment “My Old Kentucky Home” will now be preceded by a disclaimer, offering context about a scene in which John Slattery’s Roger sings the anti-slavery ballad “My Old Kentucky Home, Good-Night” while wearing blackface.

The disclaimer will reportedly read, “This episode contains disturbing images related to race in America. One of the characters is shown in blackface as part of an episode that shows how commonplace racism was in America in 1963. In its reliance on historical authenticity, the series producers are committed to exposing the injustices and inequities within our society that continue to this day so we can examine even the most painful parts of our history in order to reflect on who we are today and who we want to become. We are therefore presenting the original episode in its entirety.”

The decision comes as many other series are grappling with their previous depictions of blackface amid the Black Lives Matter movement. Episodes of 30 Rock, Scrubs, Community and more shows have been pulled from their respective streaming services, while The Office has edited out a brief scene in which a character wears blackface.

Similarly, Gone With the Wind — which was temporarily pulled from HBO Max for its problematic themes — has returned to the streamer, now with an introduction from University of Chicago professor Jacqueline Stewart that provides context for the film’s depiction of the Antebellum South.