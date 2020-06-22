30 Rock Episodes Featuring Blackface Pulled From Streaming, Syndication

RELATED STORIES 30 Rock to Return to NBC for One-Hour Revival Special and Upfront Event

Four episodes of the NBC comedy 30 Rock that feature characters in blackface are being removed from streaming services and syndication.

Vulture first reported the move, which was done at the request of NBCUniversal and series co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. “As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Fey said in a statement. “I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request.”

The four episodes include Season 3’s “Believe in the Stars” and Season 5’s “Christmas Attack Zone,” in which Jenna Maroney, played by Jane Krakowski, darkens her skin to appear Black. Also pulled from circulation are Season 5’s “Live Show” (the East Coast version) and Season 6’s “Live From Studio H,” the latter of which features guest star Jon Hamm donning blackface for a spoof of the racist radio and TV program Amos ‘n’ Andy. All four will be removed from streaming services Hulu and Amazon Prime by the end of the week, as well as from iTunes, Google Play and traditional syndication.