Scrubs Episodes Featuring Blackface Removed from Hulu at EP's Request

Three episodes of Scrubs have been scrubbed from Hulu.

The episodes, which feature characters in blackface, have been removed from the streaming service at the request of series creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence and production company ABC Studios, our sister site Variety reports.

The three episodes are Season 3’s “My Fifteen Seconds” and Season 5’s “My Jiggly Ball” and “My Chopped Liver.” One episode featured Zach Braff’s character J.D. wearing blackface at a party, and another featured Sarah Chalke’s character Elliot in blackface during a fantasy sequence. A search by TVLine confirms that all three episodes are currently not available to stream on Hulu.

The move follows the removal of four 30 Rock episodes from streaming services and syndication earlier this week for their depictions of blackface. At the time, Lawrence tweeted that a similar move with Scrubs was “already in the works.” The British sketch show Little Britain was also removed from Netflix and other streaming platforms earlier this month for its pervasive use of blackface.