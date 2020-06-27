The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of June 28

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 11 premieres (including a new season of Hanna and the return of Black Monday), six finales (including Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and the recently cancelled Council of Dads) and myriad specials (including the Disney+ premiere of Broadway’s Hamilton and a virtual Capitol Fourth celebration).

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

3 am Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 6 finale (Netflix)

8 pm BET Awards (BET, CBS)

8 pm Black Monday midseason premiere (Showtime)

10 pm I’ll Be Gone in the Dark docuseries premiere (HBO)

10 pm Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Season 1 finale (Showtime)

12 am Robot Chicken midseason premiere (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, JUNE 29

7 pm Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special hosted by Alicia Keys (Nickelodeon)

10 pm Cannonball sneak preview (NBC)

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

3 am George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half comedy special (Netflix)

8 pm If Loving You Is Wrong: Oh So Right reunion special (OWN)

10 pm The Genetic Detective Season 1 finale (ABC)

10 pm Welcome to Chechnya documentary premiere (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

3 am Say I Do series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Unsolved Mysteries revival premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

THURSDAY, JULY 2

3 am Warrior Nun series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Council of Dads series finale (NBC)

9 pm Carl Weber’s The Family Business Season 2, Part 1 premiere (BET+; six episodes)

FRIDAY, JULY 3

3 am The Baby-Sitters Club reboot premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Desperados original movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am Hamilton! (Disney+)

3 am Hanna Season 2 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Regular Heroes Season 1 finale (Amazon Prime)

12 am Sex Life Season 2 finale (Epix)

SATURDAY, JULY 4

9 am Sesame Street: Fourth of July Celebration special (HBO)

8 pm A Capitol Fourth special (PBS)

