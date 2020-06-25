If Loving You Is Wrong Cast Reuniting on OWN to Answer Burning Fan Questions

RELATED STORIES If Loving You Is Wrong Recap: Who Didn't Survive the Series Finale?

If Loving You Is Wrong Recap: Who Didn't Survive the Series Finale? BET White House Drama The Oval Is Tyler Perry's Most Insane Creation Yet

OWN is taking Tyler Perry fans back to Maxine one last time, reuniting the cast of If Loving You Is Wrong for a one-hour special that promises to answer fans’ burning questions. (And judging by the comments on our recap of the series finale, there are going to be plenty of ’em.)

The special, officially titled If Loving You Is Wrong: Oh So Right, will be hosted by Edwina Findley Dickerson. “Cast members will relive the biggest jaw-dropping moments from the hit series in addition to dishing on behind-the-scenes stories,” according to OWN’s official release. It will air Tuesday, June 30 at 8/7c.

If Loving You Is Wrong premiered on OWN in Sept. 2014, kicking off a five-season run that concluded earlier this month after more than 100 episodes.

The series starred Amanda Clayton as Alex Montgomery, Dickerson as Kelly Isaacs, Heather Hemmens as Marcie Holmes, Zulay Henao as Esperanza Willis, April Parker Jones as Natalie Henning, Eltony Williams as Randall Holmes, Aiden Turner as Brad Montgomery, Joel Rush as Eddie Willis, Charles Malik Whitfield as Lushion Morgan, Jay Hunter as Ian Glenn, and Donovan Christie Jr. as Larry Connlee.

Which unanswered storylines are you hoping this special will resolve? Drop a comment with your own burning questions below.