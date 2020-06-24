RELATED STORIES Chris Matthews Retiring, Hardball to End on MSNBC -- Watch Video

Joy Reid soon will anchor the 7 pm hour at MSNBC, filling the slot formerly held by Chris Matthews’ Hardball, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Reid currently anchors the news channel’s AM Joy from 10 am to noon on weekends. Her evening show reportedly will be a mix of news and opinion. A representative for MSNBC declined to comment on the reported move.

In March, Matthews abruptly announced on-air that he was leaving the broadcast he’d led for more than two decades. The move came shortly after GQ columnist Laura Bassett alleged that Matthews sexually harassed her in 2016.

“Younger generations out there are ready to take the reins,” he told viewers as he signed off, adding that a workplace culture shift was overdue. “We’re talking here about better standards than we grew up with — fair standards. A lot of it has to do with how we talk to each other. Compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were OK were never OK. Not then and certainly not today. For making such comments in the past, I’m sorry.”

Since Matthews’ departure, the 7 pm hour — rebranded MSNBC Live — has been anchored by various hosts from the network.

