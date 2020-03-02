Chris Matthews Retiring, Hardball to End on MSNBC — Watch Video

Chris Matthews is done playing Hardball. At the top of his show on Monday, the embattled MSNBC anchor announced that he is retiring.

Getting straight to the point, he told viewers, “Let me start with my headline tonight: I’m retiring. This is the last Hardball on MSNBC.”

He continued, “Obviously this isn’t for a lack of interest in politics. I’ve loved every minute of my 20 years as host of Hardball. Every morning, I read the papers, and I’m gung-ho to get to work. Not many people have had this privilege.”

Watch video of his on-air announcement below:

Matthews began hosting Hardball on CNBC in 1997, eventually moving the show to MSNBC in 1999, where it held strong for more than two decades. The program got its name from Matthews’ 1988 book Hardball: How Politics Is Played Told by One Who Knows the Game.

This news comes just days after GQ columnist Laura Bassett alleged that Matthews sexually harassed her in 2016. Among other instances, Bassett recalled Matthews speaking with her in the makeup chair before an appearance on Hardball to discuss allegations brought against Donald Trump. “Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?” she recalled Matthews asking, at which point he allegedly told the makeup artist, “Keep putting makeup on her. I’ll fall in love with her.”

