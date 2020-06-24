TVLine Items: The Following Fave Joins Langdon, Autism Dating Show and More

NBC is rounding out the cast of its Da Vinci Code prequel Langdon on the heels of announcing that the pilot will film later this year, when it is safe to start production.

Valorie Curry (The Following) and Eddie Izzard (The Riches) have joined the project, starring Ashley Zukerman (Succession) in the titular role of the famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, our sister site Deadline reports. Based on Dan Brown’s bestselling novel The Lost Symbol, the potential series follows the early adventures of Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Curry will play Katherine, a scientist who studies how consciousness can affect the physical world, while Izzard will portray Peter, the Director of the Smithsonian and an influential mover and shaker in Washington, D.C.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix has ordered the docuseries Love on the Spectrum (premiering Wednesday, July 22), about young adults on the autism spectrum exploring the dating world, and Indian Matchmaking (premiering Thursday, July 16), featuring couples paired by an elite Indian matchmaker, our sister site Variety reports.

* Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to The Afterparty, a murder-mystery comedy set at a high school reunion afterparty, from executive producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord (The Last Man on Earth).

* Quibi has renewed its revivals of Punk’d and Singled Out for second seasons, per Deadline.

* Netflix’s Another Life has cast Tongayi Chirisa (iZombie) in the series-regular role of Richard Ncube, a decorated veteran of many Earth campaigns, per Deadline. Additionally, Dillon Casey (Nikita) will recur during Season 2 as Seth Gage, the head of Homeland Security.

* World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, hosted by Bear Grylls and executive-produced by Mark Burnett, will premiere Friday, Aug. 14 on Amazon Prime Video.

* HBO Max has unveiled a trailer for Expecting Amy, a three-part documentary exploring Amy Schumer’s pregnancy, debuting Thursday, July 9:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?