Yes, Hamilton on Disney+ Will Include the F-Bomb (But Only One)

Dear Disney+ viewers, we hope this post finds you in good health/ Guess what? The cursing in Hamilton won’t exactly be stealth/ And while we’re sure the final product definitely will not suck/ The streaming version of the musical will have only one “f–k.”

Per creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, just a solitary Hamilton f-bomb will remain when the hit show begins streaming on the family-friendly platform in July.

“On July 3, you’re getting the whole show, every note & scene, & a 1-minute countdown clock during intermission (bathroom!),” Miranda tweeted Monday. “But [the Motion Picture Association of America] has a hard rule about language: more than 1 utterance of “F–k!” is an automatic R rating.”

Miranda went on to explain how the lyrics would sound different from the original Broadway cast recording. One of the instances of cursing (Hercules Mulligan’s “I get the f–k back up again” in “Yorktown”) will be muted out. The other (“Southern motherf–kin’ Democratic Republicans!” in “Washington on Your Side”) will be covered by a record scratch.

That, of course, leaves the swear we had fun with at the top of this post: Hamilton’s eff of realization that he’s being blackmailed in “Say No to This.” (Though technically, given that it never really ends, should it count?)

“I literally gave two f–ks so the kids could see it,” Miranda joked via Twitter, where earlier in the day, he’d shared the Tony-winning musical’s first cinematic trailer.

