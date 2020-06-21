Hamilton on Disney+: Watch the Trailer

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Dark Season 3 Trailer, New Hightown Finale Date and More

Ahead of its Friday, July 3 premiere on Disney+, a trailer for #Hamilfilm — the filmed performance of Broadway’s acclaimed Hamilton — has arrived.

The movie was originally planned for an October 15, 2021 theatrical release, followed by eventual Disney+ availability. But given the ongoing quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic — which shuttered movie theaters across the globe — the timeline and rollout were (thankfully) tweaked.

Tommy Kail, who directed the stage production of Hamilton, also helmed the filmed version, which is made up of three different performances held at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre from June 2016. The movie will feature the original Broadway cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” Miranda said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Will you be in your living room when it happens, on July 3?