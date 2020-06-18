Justice League: Wonder Woman 'Meets' Darkseid in First #SnyderCut Footage

RELATED STORIES Search Party Season 3 Trailer: The Gang Gets Famous After Going Viral

HBO Max won’t #ReleaseTheSnyderCut in full until 2021, but Zack Snyder has something to tide fans over during the long wait.

Snyder on Thursday unveiled the first sneak peek at his long-awaited, much-hyped Justice League director’s cut, for which fans have been clamoring since the film’s release in 2017. The 30-second teaser below centers on Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, who unearths information about the DC Comics villain Darkseid, whose appearance had been cut from the theatrical edit.

Along with the clip, Snyder hinted that more Justice League footage may be released during Warner Bros.’ virtual DC FanDome convention, which launches Saturday, Aug. 22 at 10 am PT. As previously reported, the event will feature content reveals, announcements and the opportunity to hear from creative minds behind numerous DC Comics-inspired shows and movies.

Though Snyder was Justice League‘s original director, he had to step away from the project during post-production due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon then stepped in to complete the film, prompting questions about what Snyder’s final product would have looked like.

Though HBO Max had no details on the extended cut’s running time when it landed at the streamer in May, Snyder’s version of the film is rumored to be more than three-and-a-half hours long (versus the theatrical release’s two hours) and is believed to include other characters, in addition to Darkseid, who had been left on the cutting room floor. The Snyder cut reportedly may be divided and released in six “chapters,” though details of the rollout remain unconfirmed.

Get your first glimpse at the #SnyderCut below, then hit the comments with your initial thoughts!