Batwoman, Lucifer, The Flash, Watchmen and Other Shows to Gather for Virtual 'DC FanDome' Event

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2020: Outstanding Limited Series -- Our 5 Dream Nominees!

Emmys 2020: Outstanding Limited Series -- Our 5 Dream Nominees! Doom Patrol Trailer: Dorothy Raises 'Hell on Earth' in Season 2 -- Watch

Some 16 DC TV shows (as well as a half-dozen superheroic movies) will serve up news, interviews and previews via a virtual DC Multiverse fan convention this August.

Warner Bros. has officially announced that DC FanDome — launching Saturday, Aug. 22 at 10 am PT and accessible around the world for 24 hours (at DCFanDome.com) — will deliver content reveals, announcements and the opportunity to hear from the casts and creators of TV’s Batwoman, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, The Flash, Watchmen, Doom Patrol, Titans, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, DC Super Hero Girls, Teen Titans GO! and Young Justice: Outsiders, as well as the big screen’s Aquaman, The Batman, Black Adam, Shazam!, Justice League: The SnyderCut, The Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman 1984.

Think of it as an official, DC-only version of the San Diego Comic-Con (though TVLine hears that some non-DC shows from Warner Bros. TV will have a presence at July’s virtual Comic-Con@Home.)

All of the content will be virtually housed in six different areas inside the DC FanDome:

♦ Hall of Heroes (special programming, panels, content reveals)

♦ DC WatchVerse (screenings, never-before-seen footage)

♦ DC YouVerse (user-generated content, cosplay, fan art; submit here)

♦ DC KidsVerse (family-friendly activations for younger fans)

♦ DC InsiderVerse (DC CCO Jim Lee, DC-Based Films chief Walter Hamada and Arrowverse creator Greg Berlanti offer an introduction to the DC Multiverse and introduce artisans from comic books, games, TV, movies, theme parks and more)

♦ DC FunVerse (digital giveaways and limited-edition exclusives)

Content will be available in 10 languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Additionally, content programmed from specific countries will be in their native language.