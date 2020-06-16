CW Moves Up Coroner, Tell Me a Story Premieres to Summer

RELATED STORIES The 100 Sneak Peek: The Disciples Demand to Know, 'Who Is Bellamy?'

Canadian drama Coroner and CBS All Access castoff Tell Me a Story will make their CW debuts earlier than planned. Originally pegged to bow in the fall, the two series — which were among a handful of acquisitions The CW made in an effort to pandemic-proof its schedule — will now premiere this summer.

Coroner will launch on Wednesday, August 5 at 9/8c, with new episodes from the procedural’s first two seasons airing well into fall. Tell Me a Story, meanwhile, will kick off its two-season CW run on Tuesday, July 28 at 9/8c; new episodes will also air well into fall. (Here’s a snapshot of The CW’s fall schedule.)

Another CW acquisition, the UK comedy Dead Pixels, is set to debut on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8/7c.

The CW also announced Tuesday that it has acquired four reality series to help shore up its summer lineup. They include the horror whodunnit competition Killer Camp (July 16), the docuseries Being Reuben (August 7), the comedy panel game show Taskmaster (August 2) and the family-centric cooking competition Fridge Wars (also Aug. 2).

Scroll down for a glimpse at The CW’s late summer schedule (the net’s early summer sked can be found here):

THURSDAY, JULY 16

8:00-9:00pm Killer Camp (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, JULY 28

8:00-9:00pm DC’s Stargirl (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm Tell Me a Story (Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

8:00-9:00pm Taskmaster (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm Fridge Wars (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

8:00-9:00pm The 100 (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm Coroner (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

8:00-8:30pm Masters of Illusion (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00pm Masters of Illusion (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30pm Being Reuben (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm Being Reuben (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

8:00-8:30pm Dead Pixels (Series Premiere)

8:30-9:00pm Dead Pixels (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm Tell Me a Story (Original Episode)