The CW Sets Burden of Truth Season 3, More Summer Premiere Dates

Kristin Kreuk is bringing Burden of Truth back to The CW this summer, joining a line-up of familiar faces ranging from improv comedians to undercover cops.

The network has unveiled its line-up of summer premieres, beginning with the return of Masters of Illusion on Friday, May 15 (8/7c). This is followed by Burden of Truth‘s third season premiere on Thursday, May 21 (8 pm). We’ll also see a new season of British import Bulletproof on Wednesday, June 17 (9 pm), as well as new episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (8 pm) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (9 pm) on Monday, June 22.

Here’s a full breakdown of when each show is returning:

FRIDAY, MAY 15

8 pm Masters of Illusion (season premiere)

8:30 pm Masters of Illusion (new episode)

THURSDAY, MAY 21

8 pm Burden of Truth (season premiere)

9 pm In the Dark (new episode)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

9 pm Bulletproof (season premiere)

MONDAY, JUNE 22

8 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (new episode)

8:30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (rerun)

9 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season premiere)

As previously reported, The 100 is scheduled to return for its seventh and final season on Wednesday, May 20 at 8 pm.

Earlier this week, The CW unveiled spring return dates for the remaining episodes of Riverdale, The Flash, Nancy Drew, Supergirl, Batwoman and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Unfortunately, because production had to be shut down on most of those series in response to the coronavirus crisis, not every returning show will present its completed season as scheduled.

