Riverdale, The Flash and More Get Spring Return Dates on The CW

The CW is doing its part to make staying at home a little easier with new installments of Riverdale, The Flash and more of its biggest shows. Though production on these fan favorites remains shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, completed episodes will resume airing next month.

Nancy Drew is the first to return on April 8 at 9/8c, picking up after that game-changing reveal about the titular sleuth’s connection to Lucy Sable. (Click here for our spoiler-filled interview with the drama’s executive producers about how Nancy’s life has been changed forever.)

New installments of Riverdale return the following week — Wednesday, April 15 at 8 pm — with its latest musical episode, an interpretation of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. (Click here for a breakdown of which song each character is performing.)

The Arrowverse is also making a major comeback later this month, with new episodes of The Flash (8 pm) and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (9 pm) premiering on Tuesday, April 21. Meanwhile, Batwoman (8 pm) and Supergirl (9 pm) will resume their respective seasons on Sunday, April 26.

Here’s a full breakdown of when new episodes will resume:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

9 pm Nancy Drew

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

8 pm Riverdale

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

8 pm Katy Keene

9 pm In the Dark (season premiere)

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

8 pm The Flash

9 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

8 pm Batwoman

9 pm Supergirl

Charmed, Dynasty and Roswell, New Mexico were excluded from this list because they’re all currently airing original episodes as scheduled.

Other CW-centric events worth keeping on your calendar include the The 100‘s final season premiere on Wednesday, May 20 (8 pm) and the series premiere of DC’s Stargirl on Tuesday, May 19 (8 pm).

