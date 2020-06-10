Lincoln Rhyme Cancelled at NBC

Lincoln Rhyme‘s trail just ran cold: NBC has cancelled the freshman serial-killer drama, TVLine has learned.

The show’s Season 1 finale, which now will serve as its series finale, aired on Friday, March 13.

Across its 10-episode freshman run, Lincoln Rhyme averaged a 0.47 demo rating and 3.7 million total viewers, just a tick below what The Blacklist did in Friday’s leadoff spot this past fall. Out of the 13 dramas that NBC has aired this TV season, it ranked No. 10 in the demo (ahead of Council of Dads, Good Girls and Blindspot’s recently launched final season) and ninth in total audience.

Lincoln Rhyme was one of two cancellations made by NBC on Wednesday. The network also gave the ax to freshman comedy Perfect Harmony. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Lincoln Rhyme starred Grimm alum Russell Hornsby as the titular criminal profiler, who became paralyzed after a run-in with a serial murderer known as The Bone Collector years before the series started. When The Bone Collector became active again, Lincoln was called back into service, with his police partner Amelia (played by Midnight, Texas‘ Arielle Kebbel) serving as his eyes, ears and legs as they tracked the cunning killer.

