Perfect Harmony Cancelled at NBC

Talk about a trebled development: NBC has cancelled Perfect Harmony after one low-rated season, TVLine has learned.

Across its 13-episode freshman run, Perfect Harmony averaged a 0.42 demo rating and fewer than 2 million total viewers, Out of the seven sitcoms NBC aired this TV season, it ranked fifth in both measures (ahead of midseason launch Indebted and the quickly cancelled Sunnyside).

Perfect Harmony — one of two series NBC axed on Wednesday, the other being rookie drama Lincoln Rhyme — starred West Wing vet Bradley Whitford as a former Princeton music professor who whips a small-town choir into shape. The cast also included Anna Camp, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers and Rizwan Manji.

