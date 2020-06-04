Gabrielle Union Reportedly Suing NBC, America's Got Talent's Simon Cowell For Alleged 'Racist Actions'

RELATED STORIES SVU Spinoff Staffer Fired After Threatening to 'Light Up' Looters in Gun-Toting Social Media Post

A few weeks after an internal NBC investigation found no wrongdoing on the part of America’s Got Talent regarding Gabrielle Union’s allegations of racism, the former judge reportedly is suing the show’s network, production companies and Simon Cowell.

Gabrielle Union filed suit against Cowell, NBC Universal, Fremantle Productions and Syco, New York magazine’s Yashar Ali tweeted Thursday. The legal complaint concerns Union’s allegations of racial insensitivity and sexism on set, with which she went public in 2019 after news broke that she and Julianne Hough — who’d both joined AGT as judges in Season 14 — would not be returning for Season 15.

Variety reported at the time that the pair had been subject to a “toxic culture” at the show, including excessive notes on their appearance (including a specific critique that Union’s hairstyles were “too black”). Union also reportedly clashed with producers about a contestant whose material she found racially insensitive. (Said performer ultimately was allowed to try out, though his audition was later cut from the final broadcast.)

NBC announced in December that it had commissioned a third-party investigation in response to Union’s claims. In May, the network, along with FremantleMedia and Syco, put out the following statement based on the findings of the independent investigation, which concluded that “no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time.” That said, the investigation “highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved.”

TVLine has reached out to representatives for Union, Cowell, NBC, Fremantle and Syco for comment.

In a follow-up statement Thursday, Union’s lawyer Bryan Freedman stated that NBC “did not care enough to either promptly investigate Ms. Union’s complaints or even ask HR to get involved. Rather, NBC stood against her and directed its ‘outrage’ at Ms. Union for whistleblowing about the racially offensive conduct she experienced while working for NBC on America’s Got Talent.” (You can read Freedman’s statement in full below.)