America's Got Talent Investigation Dismisses Gabrielle Union's Claims But Identifies Areas for Improvement

RELATED STORIES World of Dance Season 4 Premiere: Were Qualifier Twists a Good Idea?

World of Dance Season 4 Premiere: Were Qualifier Twists a Good Idea? America's Got Talent: Sofia Vergara Makes Big Debut in Season 15 Premiere -- Who Got the First Golden Buzzer?

The results of the investigation into workplace practices at America’s Got Talent are in.

To quickly recap, NBC announced in December that it had commissioned a third-party investigation in response to ousted panelist Gabrielle Union‘s claims that America’s Got Talent was a hotbed of racial insensitivity and sexism. Union went public with her concerns after news broke that she and Julianne Hough — who’d both joined AGT as judges in Season 14 — would not be returning for the recently launched 15th cycle. Variety reported at the time that the pair had been subject to a “toxic culture” at the show, including excessive notes on their appearance (including a specific critique that Union’s hairstyles were “too black”). Union also reportedly clashed with producers about a contestant whose material she found racially insensitive. (Said performer ultimately was allowed to try out, though his audition was later cut from the final broadcast.)

Union, who is severely allergic to cigarette smoke, also claimed she was repeatedly rebuffed when she asked other staff members to request that judge and EP Simon Cowell stop smoking indoors.

On Wednesday, NBC, along with series producers FremantleMedia and Syco, put out the following statement based on the findings of the independent investigation, which concluded that “no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time.” That said, the investigation “highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved.”

“We have a shared passion to make America’s Got Talent a positive, inclusive and diverse show that is open to all individuals from any country or background. We are proud and grateful that our contestants and audiences support our ongoing mission, which is represented in the incredible people who participate in the show each year. We have heard from contestants and talent alike that their experience on AGT has had a positive impact on their lives. When we heard Ms. Union had concerns about her time on the show, we took them extremely seriously.

NBC, Fremantle and Syco immediately engaged an outside investigator who conducted more than 30 interviews to review the issues raised by Ms. Union. While the investigation has demonstrated an overall culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved.

Through the investigation process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time. The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract.

NBC, Fremantle and Syco share Ms. Union’s dedication to diversity and inclusion in the industry. We continue to remain committed to having an inclusive environment for everyone associated with the show, and to upholding AGT as one of the most diverse programs on television.”