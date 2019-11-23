America's Got Talent Shakeup: 2 Judges Exit Ahead of Season 15

America’s Got… two big vacancies to fill.

Judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough will not be returning to America’s Got Talent for the NBC competition series’ forthcoming 15th season, according to our sister pub Variety.

The pair joined the Peacock’s summertime smash last season, replacing longtime AGT judges Melanie Brown and Heidi Klum. Remaining judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, as well as current host Terry Crews, are all expected return, per Variety.

At this point, it remains unclear why Union and Hough are exiting. The former is currently starring in Spectrum’s original series L.A.’s Finest, while the latter has a starring role Netflix’s Dolly Parton-inspired musical drama Heartstrings.

America’s Got Talent is, of course, no stranger to casting changes. In addition to Brown and Klum, a slew of celebrities have come and gone over the show’s 14 seasons, including Regis Philbin, Brandy Norwood, Sharon Osbourne, David Hasselhoff, Howard Stern, Piers Morgan, Jerry Springer and Nick Cannon. Cancellation Buzz: Are These 9 Bubble Series Dead or Alive?

AGT closed out Season 14 in September with 10.1 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, down 22 and 30 percent respectively from last summer’s finale. Season 15 is slated to begin production in March ahead of a Summer 2020 premiere.

TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment about the Season 15 shakeup.