The Flash Will Finally Face Off With [Spoiler] in Season 7, EP Confirms

After nearly a half-dozen fake-outs, The Flash will finally face off against a most formidable foe from the comics.

The CW’s No. 1 series first teased the introduction of the white-and-gold clad Godspeed during Season 5, when Barry and Iris’ daughter Nora, in the year 2049, bested the sinister speedster with a good amount of help from the imprisoned Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash.

The Season 6 premiere then established that Team Flash in the present day had chased down a total of four Godspeed drones, all of whom were incapable of speaking except in a screeching “modem language.” When the real Godspeed appeared to show up in this season’s penultimate hour (read recap), Barry was able to sideline him with the help of Hartley Rathaway/Pied Piper. Alas, that was not the real August Heart either, Barry came to realize.

“Once he was placed in a meta-dampening cell, I questioned him as The Flash and all he could say was, ‘The one sent me wants infinite velocity,'” Barry reported to the team. Cisco noted that during an earlier clash, the latest drone had said, “We deserve your speed” — at which point they all wondered, “Does ‘we’ include the one who sent him…?”

On that conspicuous note, it would seem The Flash had teased Godspeed long enough and now is ready to actually play that villainous card. So come Season 7, premiering in early 2021, will Team Flash finally go up against the honest-to-goodness, one true Godspeed?

“Yes, you just might…,'” showrunner Eric Wallace coyly told TVLine during our end-of-season Q&A, letting slip a bit of an evil laugh. “Because that’s where we’re going!”

Wallace did not say if Godspeed would be one of the Big Bads during Season 7, which will lead off with all or some of the three episodes that were scripted but not yet filmed when the pandemic shut down production. But The CW’s press release for the 2020-21 TV season did hint at a “powerful” and “devastating” new threat to Central City. (Warning: Spoilers for the end of the Eva McCulloch/Mirror Master arc follow.)

After a thrilling cliffhanger which saw the new Mirror Master victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris. With help from the rest of Team Flash — which includes Caitlin Snow, Cisco Ramon, Ralph Dibny and Nash Wells, as well as the Flash’s adoptive father Joe West, meta-attorney Cecile Horton, tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk — Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team — and his marriage — apart.

Are you excited to see Flash face off with the true Godspeed? Following Bloodwork and Mirror Master, are you about ready for a new speedster villain?

