Love Life: HBO Max Accelerates Rollout of Anna Kendrick Romantic Comedy

HBO Max’s relationship with Love Life is moving very quickly: Following the May 27 debut of Anna Kendrick’s rom-com, the streaming service is tweaking the show’s rollout plan, TVLine has learned.

Love Life was originally slated for a weekly release, after dropping the first three episodes earlier this week. Now, Episodes 4 through 6 will drop all at once on Thursday, June 4, followed by the final four episodes on Thursday, June 11.

“HBO Max audiences have fallen in love with Love Life,” said Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content. “It’s wonderfully gratifying to see that fans have immediately connected to the show and we are accelerating the release of episodes to meet their demand for more. We are thrilled to see Love Life emerge as one of the top performers of all content on Max and we love to be able to reward viewers who started watching on Day 1.”

Hailing from creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd (In a Relationship), Love Life is an anthology series that will follow a different protagonist’s search for romance each season. Kendrick stars in Season 1 as Darby, alongside an ensemble including Zoë Chao (Living With Yourself), Peter Vack (The Bold Type) and Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers).

TVLine readers gave Love Life‘s premiere an average grade of “B+” (read recap), with 88 percent saying they intended to watch Episode 2.