Smallville Alum Kristin Kreuk: The CW's New Lana Lang Sounds 'Awesome'

TV’s erstwhile Lana Lang is looking forward to passing the baton.

Smallville alum Kristin Kreuk, who currently headlines Burden of Truth, says she is excited to see what The CW’s Superman & Lois series does with the character of Lana, to be played by onetime Entourage member Emmanuelle Chriqui.

Ordered to series in January and set to air Tuesday nights after The Flash (starting in early 2021), Superman & Lois follows “the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist (played by Supergirl’s Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch)” as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Chriqui’s Lana Lang-Cushing, a loan officer at Smallville Bank, will re-establish her friendship with Clark Kent “during one of the most difficult periods in her life,” it was reported in April. Graceland‘s Erik Valdez will play Lana’s fire chief husband, Kyle Cushing. 2020 Fall TV Preview: Guide to All the New Comedies and Dramas

The idea of seeing Lana’s legacy live on is “great,” Kreuk recently told TVLine. “I don’t know a ton about the show, but it sounds like it’s going to be a lot of fun. She’s a great character, and with the freedom that’s afforded creators right now in regards to comic book characters, I think they can adjust and adapt her into a more modern position in the world.”

After all, now in her late 30s/early 40s, “I imagine that Lana is a very different character in a different universe,” Kreuk observed. “I am excited to… hear about how the show portrays her. She’s an interesting character in the canon, so having her be in a predominant role on this new show is awesome.”

As for Chriqui, Kreuk sounds like a bit of a superfan. “She’s wonderful, and very nice,” she effused of the casting choice. “I’m sure she’ll be fine.”

Kreuk added that while she no longer feels an “intense” tie to the Tom Welling-led Superman prequel series on which she was a series regular for seven out of 10 seasons, “It’s so fun to have Smallville get incorporated into the current comic book shows. It feels like we’re in a continuum, which is really neat.”

“Neat” enough for her to possibly guest-star on an Arrowverse series, if asked? (After all, this is the same franchise that turned Lois Lane into Supergirl’s mom.)

“Yea, totally, depending on what it was,” she answered. “It’d be so much fun.” (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)

