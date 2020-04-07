Superman & Lois Casts Lana Lang With Entourage's Emmanuelle Chriqui

Ontime Entourage member Emmanuelle Chriqui has boarded the Arrowverse’s newest entry, Superman & Lois, in the role of no less than Lana Lang.

Ordered straight to series in January, Superman & Lois — which was to (but now won’t) film its first episode this spring, ahead of the May Upfronts — follows “the world’s most famous superhero (played by Supergirl’s Tyler Hoechlin) and comic books’ most famous journalist (Elizabeth Tulloch)” as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Per our sister site Deadline, Chriqui’s Lana Lang-Cushing, a loan officer at Smallville Bank, will reestablish her friendship with Clark Kent “during one of the most difficult periods in her life.” Lana was of course played on TV’s Smallville by Kristen Kreuk, while Annette O’Toole filled the role on the big screen in Superman III.

Previously, Superman & Lois cast Dylan Walsh (Nip/Tuck) as Lois’ father, General Sam Lane, while Jordan Elsass (Little Fires Everywhere) and newcomer Alexander Garfin will play Lois and Clark’s teenage sons, clean-cut and kind-hearted Jonathan and the wildly intelligent but socially anxious Jordan.

In addition to her run as Entourage‘s Sloan, Chriqui’s TV credits include The Mentalist, Murder in the First, Hulu’s Shut Eye and, most recently, Fox’s short-lived The Passage.