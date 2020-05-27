Ruby Rose Speaks Out on Batwoman Exit: 'It Wasn't an Easy Decision'

Former Batwoman star Ruby Rose has taken to social media to thank fans for their support… and to hint at why she and the show parted ways in the first place.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, accompanied by a fan-made video, Rose — who announced her split from the CW superhero drama last week — said: “Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags… but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio.” She added that “it wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also.”

Rose did not directly address reports that she underestimated and thus eventually balked at the long hours required to star in a weekly TV series that shoots in Vancouver. But her saying that “those who know, know” and that “I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now” seems to imply she still has her own story to tell regarding her abrupt departure. (In a May 19 statement, producers Berlanti Prods. and Warner Bros. Television said, “[We] thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best.”)

Batwoman was long ago renewed for a second season, to premiere in early 2021, and Rose’s lead role of Kate Kane/Batwoman will be recast with another LGBTQ actress. In a recent TVLine poll, 29 percent said they think Batwoman should explain the change of appearance on-screen, by somehow giving the Scarlet Knight herself a new face.

