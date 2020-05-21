John Krasinski's Some Good News in the Works as Weekly CBS All Access Series

RELATED STORIES The Office Cast Recreates Jim/Pam Wedding Dancing for a Zoom Marriage

The Office Cast Recreates Jim/Pam Wedding Dancing for a Zoom Marriage John Krasinski and Steve Carell Reunite to Share Office Memories — Watch

John Krasinski‘s feel-good web series might be on hiatus, but he still has Some Good News to share: Krasinski is in advanced negotiations with ViacomCBS on a deal that would bring Some Good News content to the company’s various platforms.

The potential pact would include a weekly Some Good News series, expected to be available on CBS All Access. Krasinski, however, would not host the new show as he’s done on his YouTube channel, though he will executive-produce and likely have a recurring on-air presence. Additionally, short-form SGN content will be created for various ViacomCBS outlets, including CBS News.

“Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring Some Good News to so many more people,” Krasinski said in a statement to multiple outlets, including our sister site Variety. “From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS.”

Created by Krasinski and his producing partner Allyson Seeger, Some Good News launched on YouTube in late March, during the pandemic-prompted quarantine, in an effort to share uplifting stories. Among the buzziest episodes were an Office reunion with Krasinski’s co-star Steve Carell (followed by the cast’s recreation of Jim and Pam’s wedding dance), a virtual prom for high school seniors missing out on their big dance, a surprise Hamilton performance from the original Broadway cast and more. The final YouTube episode dropped on May 17.

