In the latest TV ratings, DC’s Stargirl‘s Tuesday-night premiere on The CW drew 1.21 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, improving slightly on The Flash‘s season-finale audience and marking the time slot’s third-largest audience of 2020. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A-” (read recap).

Leading out of that, Legends of Tomorrow (803K/0.2) rose 20 percent in audience to hit a season high, while steady in the demo. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice ended Season 18 with 7.4 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, down a tick in both measures from Night 1 of the finale and matching its season(/series?) low in the demo. Versus last spring’s finale, the singing competition was steady in audience but down two tenths in the demo. TVLine readers gave Season 18 an average grade of “B” (read finale recap).

ABC | The Last Dance aftershow did 2.6 mil/0.4, followed by The Story of Soaps‘ 2 mil/0.3.

FOX | The Masked Singer‘s “Road to the Finals” (4.2 mil/0.9) tied The Voice for the nightly demo win.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

