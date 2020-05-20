Skeet Ulrich Explains His Riverdale Exit: 'I Got Bored Creatively' — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Shocker: Skeet Ulrich to Exit

Riverdale Shocker: Skeet Ulrich to Exit Riverdale to Have Significant Time Jump Early in Season 5, EP Confirms

Sounds like Riverdale‘s Skeet Ulrich might be burning some bridges on his way out of town.

“I’m leaving Riverdale because I got bored creatively,” the actor told fans in a recent Instagram Live chat. (You can watch video of the chat below.) “That’s the most honest answer,” he added.

TVLine first broke the news that Ulrich was leaving the CW teen drama after four seasons; he has played Jughead’s dad F.P. Jones since Season 1. At the time, Ulrich said in a statement: “I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis. I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

Ulrich and Marisol Nichols, who plays Veronica’s mother Hermione Lodge, both revealed they were exiting Riverdale back in February. The show plans to do a significant time jump early next season, which will age the teen characters past high school — and will perhaps mean less screen time for their parents.

We haven’t seen the last of F.P. Jones, though. Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine after this month’s Season 4 finale that, because the coronavirus pandemic forced the show to end the season early, both Ulrich and Nichols will be back next season for the first three episodes: “They’ll be back for those. When this all went down, I reached out to all of the cast, and I reached out to Marisol and Skeet and said that we haven’t finished those stories, and we want to make sure that you guys have great sendoffs.”

He hasn’t closed the door yet on a return for F.P. further down the road, either: “The truth of it is, and this isn’t a spoiler, but neither Hermione nor F.P. are being killed. So my hope is that they are a part of Riverdale in a real way as long as there’s a Riverdale.”

Watch video of Ulrich’s statement below, and hit the comments with your thoughts, Riverdale fans.