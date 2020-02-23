Riverdale Shocker: Skeet Ulrich to Exit

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Recap: Et Tu, Bretty?

Jughead’s going to have even less parental guidance on Riverdale soon enough: Skeet Ulrich will not return to the CW teen drama next season, TVLine has exclusively confirmed.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” Ulrich said in a statement provided to TVLine. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.” (The actor is set to co-star in the upcoming Tom Hanks film Bios and the Quibi series #FreeRayShawn.)

Ulrich plays Jughead’s dad F.P. Jones, and has been a series regular since Season 2. (There’s no word yet on how F.P. will be written out of the show.) F.P. has been Jughead’s sole parent for most of Riverdale‘s run; Gina Gershon guest-starred last season as Jughead’s absentee mom Gladys, but she left town again before Season 3 ended.

Season 4 of Riverdale is currently airing Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW; it was renewed for Season 5 back in January. This season, F.P. has stepped up to act as a father figure to Archie following Fred’s death while balancing his duties as town sheriff with his loyalties to the Southside Serpents.

Will you miss seeing F.P. around Riverdale? Drop your thoughts on the news below.