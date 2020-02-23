Riverdale: Marisol Nichols to Exit

RELATED STORIES Riverdale Shocker: Skeet Ulrich to Exit

Boy, the parents on Riverdale are dropping like flies Black Hood victims: In addition to Skeet Ulrich leaving the CW drama, Marisol Nichols will also exit the series at season’s end, TVLine has exclusively confirmed.

“I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family,” Nichols said in a statement provided to TVLine. “We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future.”

Nichols has played Veronica’s mother Hermione since Riverdale debuted back in 2017. There’s no word yet on how either Hermione or F.P. will be written out of the show. Hermione has taken a backseat during most of Season 4, but she did reconcile with Veronica’s dad Hiram (played by Mark Consuelos) and broke the bad news to Veronica that Hiram is battling a debilitating disease.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the two departures in a statement to TVLine as well: “Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people. I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”

Season 4 of Riverdale is currently airing Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW; it was renewed for Season 5 back in January.