The Resident Renewed for Season 4

The Resident is in stable condition — and not just because that superbug was successfully contained. The medical drama has also been renewed for Season 4 at Fox, TVLine has learned.

Averaging a 0.73 demo rating and 4 million total viewers through its April 7 finale (in Live+Same Day numbers), The Resident was down a full 20 percent from its sophomore run (which was paired on Mondays with the buzzy 9-1-1). Among the six dramas Fox has aired this season, it ranked fourth in the demo (behind the two 9-1-1s and Prodigal Son) and third in total audience.

The renewal indicates that The Resident will be able to properly finish several of its Season 3 storylines, which were interrupted when coronavirus concerns shut down production and prompted the season to end three episodes early. In the ersatz finale, the Red Rock Mountain Medical storyline reached a crescendo: Logan Kim, who was furious with Dr. Cain for bringing a superbug into the hospital, offered Conrad the chance to have Cain-esque power and influence at Chastain Park Memorial. (But Conrad didn’t respond to Logan’s proposal before the episode ended.)

Meanwhile, Cain encountered another setback when his patient Justine — who was also his ex-girlfriend — died during an operation that Cain was performing on her. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

“We had all these building blocks — scripts that were written, and some extra shot footage. And now we have this period of time where we can look at those pieces and say, ‘How best do we want to use the things we’re still excited about?'” said executive producer Todd Harthan, when asked how the unresolved Season 3 storylines might appear in Season 4. “We’re not just saying we’ll take the next three [episodes] and start the next season [with them]. There are some big pieces that will remain intact, but some other things are being reimagined.”

Fox also picked up its sitcom Last Man Standing for another season on Tuesday, leaving just two scripted series — Prodigal Son and Outmatched — on the bubble at Fox (for an updated list of remaining bubble shows, click here). As previously reported, Fox plans to hold its returning scripted fare until midseason, as part of its pandemic-proof 2020-21 schedule.

TVLine’s handy 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated with The Resident‘s pickup. Your thoughts on the good news? Drop ’em in a comment below.