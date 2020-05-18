TV Shows That Have Ended in 2020 (So Far) — Which Ones Will You Miss Most?

If your DVR has started to seem a little emptier these days, it’s not just your imagination: We’re less than halfway through 2020, and nearly 40 series have already aired their very last episodes.
Whether they said goodbye with a predetermined final season or fell victim to a premature cancellation, more than three dozen shows — across broadcast, cable and streaming — have thus far left our screens this year. (And we hate to pour salt in that wound, but broadcast TV alone still has 25 scripted series that might get a visit from the Grim Reaper in the weeks ahead.)
To help you keep track of the year’s many swan songs, we’ve compiled the attached gallery, a bookmark-worthy resource that includes all of the recently departed series. Note: Our gallery does not include a) shows that were cancelled in 2020 but aired their final episodes in 2019, such as USA Network’s The Purge, or b) shows that announced a final season this year but will wrap in 2021 or later, like AMC’s Better Call Saul.
Fun fact! At the halfway-ish point of the year, CBS’ Criminal Minds is currently the longest-running show to leave us in 2020, with a whopping 15 seasons and 324 (!) episodes. On the flip side, Fox’s dating experiment Flirty Dancing is the shortest-lived show to depart, with just six installments.
Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — for an up-to-date list of the shows we've lost so far