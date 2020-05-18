TV Shows That Have Ended in 2020 (So Far) — Which Ones Will You Miss Most?

If your DVR has started to seem a little emptier these days, it’s not just your imagination: We’re less than halfway through 2020, and nearly 40 series have already aired their very last episodes.

Whether they said goodbye with a predetermined final season or fell victim to a premature cancellation, more than three dozen shows — across broadcast, cable and streaming — have thus far left our screens this year. (And we hate to pour salt in that wound, but broadcast TV alone still has 25 scripted series that might get a visit from the Grim Reaper in the weeks ahead.) TV Shows That Ended in 2020

To help you keep track of the year’s many swan songs, we’ve compiled the attached gallery, a bookmark-worthy resource that includes all of the recently departed series. Note: Our gallery does not include a) shows that were cancelled in 2020 but aired their final episodes in 2019, such as USA Network’s The Purge, or b) shows that announced a final season this year but will wrap in 2021 or later, like AMC’s Better Call Saul.

Fun fact! At the halfway-ish point of the year, CBS’ Criminal Minds is currently the longest-running show to leave us in 2020, with a whopping 15 seasons and 324 (!) episodes. On the flip side, Fox’s dating experiment Flirty Dancing is the shortest-lived show to depart, with just six installments.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — for an up-to-date list of the shows we’ve lost so far, then drop a comment with the series you’ll miss most.