Better Call Saul Renewed for Sixth — and Final — Season at AMC

Jimmy McGill’s journey to the dark side now has an endpoint: AMC has renewed Better Call Saul for a sixth and final season, which will consist of 13 episodes (up from the usual 10) and is slated to air in 2021.

“From day one of Better Call Saul, my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill — now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true,” showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month, we start work on the sixth and final season — we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.”

Saul, a prequel to Breaking Bad, stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, in the years before he became Walter White’s shady lawyer Saul Goodman. The cast also includes Breaking Bad alums Jonathan Banks, as fixer Mike Ehrmantraut, and Giancarlo Esposito, as crime boss Gus Fring, along with Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando and Patrick Fabian.

The 10-episode fifth season premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c on AMC, with the two-night premiere continuing Monday, Feb. 24 at 9/8c. In Season 5, Jimmy’s “decision to practice law as ‘Saul Goodman’ creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit,” per the official description. Plus, Dean Norris will reprise his Breaking Bad role as DEA agent Hank Schrader in a two-episode guest spot in the upcoming season.

Are you already mourning the loss of Jimmy McGill and company, or is this the right time to wrap up Better Call Saul? Drop your thoughts on the news in a comment below.