The Purge and Treadstone Both Cancelled at USA Network

USA Network is doing its own purge of original programming — and The Purge didn’t make the cut.

The horror-drama, based on the film franchise of the same name, has been cancelled after two seasons, according to our sister site Deadline. Its Season 2 finale, which aired in December 2019, now serves as its series finale.

Much like the movies that inspired it, The Purge was set in an alternate-reality United States where several unrelated people discovered how far they would go to survive a 12-hour period when all crime was legal. The cast included Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), Max Martini (The Unit), Paola Nuñez (The Son) and Rochelle Aytes (Mistresses).

The cable net has also axed Treadstone, its action series set in the Jason Bourne film universe, after one season. According to Deadline, the cancellations come as part of a larger programming shift at USA Network, which plans to move away from original scripted series and focus on live and unscripted programming. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The Purge and Treadstone join cheerleading drama Dare Me, which was similarly cancelled at USA Network in April. The cabler’s remaining scripted shows include Briarpatch (which wrapped its first season on April 13), Dirty John (returning for Season 2 on June 2), Queen of the South (previously renewed for Season 5) and The Sinner (which wrapped Season 3 on March 26). The network will also air a scripted limited series about daredevil Evel Knievel, led by This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia.

Wednesday’s cancellations have been added to our Cable Renewal Scorecard. Are you sad to see The Purge and Treadstone go?