Milo Ventimiglia to Star as Daredevil Evel Knievel in USA Network Series

But did Evel Knievel ever tangle with a Crock-Pot…?

This Is Us frontman Milo Ventimiglia has signed on to headline as well as executive-produce Evel, a USA Network limited series about the daredevil from the 1960s/1970s.

Counting action-heavy filmmaker McG among its other EPs and to be penned by Etan Frankel (Animal Kingdom, Shameless), the limited series is described as “an exhilarating portrait of a complex man living the American dream, juggling meteoric celebrity and raising a family — and facing the very real probability that his next jump,” across the Snake River Canyon, “will kill him.”

Production is expected to begin in 2020.

“USA Network is known for big event series that celebrate heroes, rebels and icons, and what could be bigger than the story of one of the greatest thrill seekers of all time?,” USA Network entertainment chief Chris McCumber said in a statement. “The incredible life and journey of Evel Knievel lends itself to a dramatic retelling, and we are excited to be partnering with Milo, McG, UCP, Atlas [Entertainment] and Wonderland [Sound & Vision] to bring this iconic American tale to our viewers.”