USA's Dare Me Cancelled After 1 Season

USA Network is giving Dare Me fans something to… not cheer about, cancelling the drama after just one season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But all hope is not lost, as the Netflix co-production is reportedly being shopped around to other outlets.

Based on Megan Abbott’s 2012 novel of the same name, Dare Me peeled back the curtain on competitive high school cheerleading, exposing the sport’s dark — and apparently crime-riddled — underbelly.

Dare Me starred Willa Fitzgerald (Scream) as Colette French, the new cheerleading coach at Sutton Grove High School; Rob Heaps (Good Girls) as Colette’s husband Matt; Zach Roerig (The Vampire Diaries) as Sgt. Will Mosley, a local Marine Corps recruiter who has an affair with Colette; and Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down), Marlo Kelly (Home and Away) and Alison Thornton (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce) as cheerleaders.

From a critical standpoint, 34 percent of TVLine readers gave the show’s premiere an “A,” and we named Kelly our Performer of the Week for Dare Me‘s Jan 26. episode.

TVLine’s Cable TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Dare Me‘s cancellation. Are you crossing your fingers for a second-season save, or are you ready to say goodbye to Sutton Grove High School? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.