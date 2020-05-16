TV Ratings: Blacklist Dips With Semi-Animated Finale, Shark Tank Tops Night

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s already-renewed The Blacklist ended Season 7 with 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking down in both measures. So I guess you could say some people… ‘tooned out 😎

TVLine readers gave the finale, which was semi-animated due to the pandemic shutdown, an average grade of “B-,” while Season 7 as a whole earned a “B+.” (Read post mortem.)

Elsewhere…. Which Shows Are Still on the Bubble?

ABC | Shark Tank (4.6 mil/0.7) was steady with its season finale and topped Friday in both measures.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.04 mil/0.5) was steady. (Psst, hear how Fox won the TV season? True story!)

THE CW | Masters of Illusion‘s double-episode season opener made 700,000 viewers appear, along with 0.1 rating. (Check out The CW’s wiiiild fall schedule.)

CBS | America’s Greatest #StayAtHomeVideos That Ever Was did 4.5 mil and a 0.5, while a CBS News special on first responders did 2.4 mil/0.3.

