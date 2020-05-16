Masked Singer: All the Season 3 Clues Needed to Prepare You for the Finale

The big game was taken outta the big game when The Masked Singer ousted Rhino in Wednesday’s semifinals. (Read a full recap.) And now, there are only three competitors left vying for the Golden Mask and Season 3 glory.

But what do we really know about Frog, Night Angel and Turtle after all of these episodes? Quite a lot, actually. If you’ve been paying close attention through all of their pre-performance video packages, on-stage clue drops and interviews, there’s a good chance you’ve already nailed down the identities of the remaining three Masked Singers. Congratulations!

And if you haven’t, well, that’s what we’re here for! All season long, TVLine has paid rapt attention to The Masked Singer‘s many clues, and we’ve locked in our guesses about who’s underneath the last three (really giant) costume heads. And here’s where you come in.

The season finale this coming Wednesday (8/7c) will crown either Night Angel, Turtle or Frog the new winner. And ahead of that big moment, we’ve gathered as many clues as we could get our hands on to help you try to figure out who’s who underneath that unwieldy wardrobe.

This is the last call for the season, so make sure to get your final guesses on the record by logging them in the comments below!