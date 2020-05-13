TV Ratings: For Life Ticks Up With Finale, Voice Dips But Tops Tuesday

RELATED STORIES The Flash Season 6 Finale Recap: Who Died? And Is Iris Ready to Crack?

ABC bubble drama For Life wrapped its freshman run on Tuesday night with 2.9 million total viewers — its largest audience since the premiere — and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking up in both measures with a better-watched lead-in.

Said leadoff hitter, ABC’s Garry Marshall tribute special, averaged 5.6 million viewers (markedly higher than last Tuesday’s sitcom slate) and a 0.6 rating.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (7 mil/0.9, read recap) dipped week-to-week but led Tuesday in both measures. Ellen’s Game of Games (4.1 mil/0.8) was steady with its season finale, while Hollywood Game Night‘s home edition did 2.7 mil/0.6.

THE CW | The Flash‘s finale (1.08 mil/0.4) and Legends of Tomorrow (665K/0.2) were both steady in the demo, though the former dipped to its smallest audience in five episodes. TVLine readers gave The Flash‘s early finale an average grade of “C+,” while Season 6B earned a C+” and Season 6A averaged a “B.”

FOX | 24 Hours to Hell and Back‘s double pump averaged 2.3 mil/0.6, on par with its previous episode.

