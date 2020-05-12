The Flash Season 6 Finale Recap: Who Died? And Is Iris Ready to Crack?

RELATED STORIES Superman & Lois Adds Vampire Diaries Alum as Mysterious Villain The Stranger

Superman & Lois Adds Vampire Diaries Alum as Mysterious Villain The Stranger Kung Fu Reboot, The Republic of Sarah Land Series Orders at The CW

Team Flash, in this season’s (early) finale, scored a couple of wins — but also may have unknowingly suffered a great loss.

With Eva now out and about, suited up and gunning for her husband, and Mirror Singh still doing her bidding, Barry & Co. theorized that Carver’s wife will have to first content with the trio of Black Hole assassins. Ralph whips out the diamond Sue gave him, and Allegra picks up on some serious UV energy. She powers it up to project a “treasure map” that points them to a huge warehouse. There, Ralph and Barry find five guards who had been freshly stabbed to death by Mirror Singh. Caught about to torch the place, Singh explains that Carver knew his missus had been blasted into and trapped inside the Mirrorverse, hyet did nothing but profit off the tech she left behind.

Barry meets up with Carver at Jitters, to notify him that his wife wants to kill him, after which he explains the Mirrorverse thing. Carver reveals via video that he knew Iris had been pulled into that dimension, adding that there is probably nothing left of Iris to save after this long a time of neuro dissonance. Carver gets up and sniffs that he doesn’t need protection from the CCPD, though his face reveals that he is in fact anxious.

Hanging out at Carver’s snazzy home, Black Hole’s Sunshine, Ultraviolet and Hoshi disappear one by one, as Eva appears in reflective surfaces and pulls them in. Team Flash meanwhile meets at the CSI lab to mull what Carver said about Iris’ mind possibly getting scrambled in the Mirrorverse. Having found his assassins disappeared, Carver shows up at to ask for federal protection. Mirror Singh arrives and offers to personally escort Carver, but he first pulls Barry aside to offer a trade — “let me take Carver away, and you’ll get iris back”. Bar is considering the deal when Nash uses a smoke bonm to create a distraction and teleport them all to STAR Labs.

After being schooled on the “dupes” that Eva has created, Carver offers up his panic room at McCulloch Technologies, explaining that his building can be swaddled in an ion field that will atomize anything that tries to enter. Everyone heads over there and begins to evac the place — and Ralph runs into Sue, now working for Black Hole as a means to kill Carver — when the Three show up as backup for Eva, having destroyed the ion field’s power source.

While Barry races to restore power, a massive melee breaks out in the lobby, pitting Ralph, Allegra, Nash and eventually Sue against the Three. Barry meanwhile runs into Mirror Singh in the sublevel basement, only to see the faux cop shatter and turn into Eva herself. Eva KO’s Barry with her laser cannon arm (!), and then confronts Carver inside his panic room by traveling through his computer monitor screen. Eva is about to hole-punch up the hubs with shards of her shattered office mirror when The Flash speeds onto the scene and takes the damage. A determined Evam, though, forces one giant shard through Barry’s shoulder (OUCH!) and into Carver standing behind him. As Carver dies, Eva invites Barry to ally with her, suggesting they are n the same side, but he isnt having any of it. Though that probably would have been a good timer to pick Eva’s brain about getting Iris back?

Eva orders the Three to stand down in the lobby, The next day, she gives a presser where she claims she had been held hostage by an international crime syndicate, but her faithful husband found and saved her, only to get killed in the process. Regardless, she is resuming her role as CEO ASAP. What she failed to mention, which Ralph later infrims Sue of: pretty Ms. Dearbon has been framed for Carver’s murder, as blared from the CCPN front page!

Elsewhere, Barry bids a said “goodbye for now” to Caitlin/Frost, who is off to get healed by Mama Snow…. Allegra and Nash make nice, after a gem he gave her to use during combat with UltraViolet saved their bacon…. and Cecile sprung a nice surprise on the team, when Joe walked in, freed of WITSEC. “Now let’s go save some people we love!” he cheered.

But is it too little too late? Because as seen in the season-ending bonus scene, though the real Iris had been making headway in terms of acclimating to the Mirrorverse and being able to use its tech to find Singh, it all became too, too much for her — and she began to crack and refract light, before “blinking” away… to where?