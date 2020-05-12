TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Finale Dominates, Price Is Right at Night Ties The Voice

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s 9-1-1 closed out Season 3 with 7.1 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, marking its largest audience in a month while steady (and dominating Monday night) in the demo.

TVLine readers gave both the finale and the season as a whole an average grade of “A”; read post mortem. Season 4 arrives in… the year 2021!

Elsewhere… 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

CBS | The Price Is Right at Night With RuPaul (6 mil/0.9) placed second for the night in the demo, tying NBC’s The Voice.

NBC | The Voice (7.2 mil/0.9) dipped a tenth in the demo to match its season low, which was set a few weeks back by a clip show. Songland (3.7 mil/0.7) ticked up.

ABC | Bachelor: LTYH (2.9 mil/0.6) and The Baker and the Beauty (2.4 mil/0.5) were both steady in the demo — the latter for a fifth straight week aka all season thus far!

THE CW | Whose Line (1.07 mil/0.2) and Roswell NM (700K/0.1) each added some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

