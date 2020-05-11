9-1-1 Finale Sneak Peek: The 118 Comes to Rumer Willis' Rescue in Train Crisis

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1 Finale First Look: Brooke Shields Helps Athena Through Her Trauma — Plus, Meet Abby's New [Spoiler]

9-1-1 Finale First Look: Brooke Shields Helps Athena Through Her Trauma — Plus, Meet Abby's New [Spoiler] 9-1-1 Reunites Buck and Abby (With a Tragic Twist!) in Finale Promo — Watch

Her father may be the action star in the family, but Rumer Willis finds herself in a fairly death-defying situation on tonight’s 9-1-1 season finale (Fox, 8/7c). At least we hope it’s death-defying, for her character’s sake.

As TVLine previously reported, Willis guest-stars as a musician aboard Abby’s ill-fated train from Phoenix to Los Angeles, which derailed and crashed at the end of last week’s episode. Unfortunately, our exclusive first look at the season’s final hour reveals that the 118 may have to decide between saving her character and another victim on the train.

In addition to Willis and Connie Britton, tonight’s finale also welcomes Brooke Shields as a special guest star. Shields will play Dr. Kara Sanford, a victims advocate who meets with Athena to help unpack the trauma she endured during her near-fatal encounter with the serial rapist. (Click here for a first look at Shields’ appearance.)

Based on the intense promo for the finale, it looks like we can also expect a major development in Michael’s medical journey, as well as something that leaves Maddie and Chimney speechless. And that’s not even counting the long-awaited reunion of Buck and Abby, who haven’t been in the same room since Season 1.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at Willis’ 9-1-1 debut, then drop a comment with your hopes for tonight’s finale below.