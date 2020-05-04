RELATED STORIES 9-1-1 EP Teases Connie Britton's Return, Abby's 'Unfinished Business' With Buck

Be careful what you wish for, 9-1-1 fans. After two full seasons of zero communication, Buck and Abby finally share a scene next week — but it isn’t the romantic reunion some have been hoping for.

As revealed in the promo for Part 2 of the Fox procedural’s finale (May 11, 8/7c), Buck is among the first responders on the scene of Abby’s train wreck. When he tries to calm her down, she utters seven words that are sure to land like daggers: “I am trying to find my fiancé!” Ouch.

Speaking with TVLine back in January, showrunner Tim Minear acknowledged that Abby has “unfinished business” with Buck. “Abby promised she would come back and she never did. So there’s unfinished business for Abby, and definitely also for Buck. He’s kind of lost at sea right now. He’s still trying to figure out who he is, and his relationship with Abby started to redefine him. Once she left, he had to figure out who he was without her.”

Other questions raised by the promo include: Will Athena really step down from the force? Is Michael’s condition taking a turn for the worse? And what has Maddie and Chimney looking so… surprised?

