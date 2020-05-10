Quotes of the Week: Blindspot, All Rise, Riverdale, SEAL Team, Flash and More

We hate saying goodbye to so many shows at once, now that the regular TV season is winding down… especially when we don’t know how long they’ll be off the air this time. But hey, at least they’re going out on a witty note!

As always, we’ve compiled the best TV dialogue from the past seven days in our Quotes of the Week gallery, which features some of those makeshift season finales to which we’ve become accustomed. Quotes of the Week for May 3, 2020

This time around, we’ve also got a Survivor contestant’s dig at Jeff Probst’s wardrobe, SEAL Team‘s reference to a beloved ’80s film, a romp in the hay that The Good Fight‘s Diane and Kurt won’t forget anytime soon and a moment in All Rise‘s virtual courtroom that was almost very embarrassing.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Normal People (read finale recap), Blindspot (read premiere post mortem), Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Insecure, Single Parents and The Flash. Plus, we’ve got sound bites from Riverdale, Station 19, Batwoman, Last Week Tonight and more shows.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!