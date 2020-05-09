SNL Finale Video: Kristen Wiig Honors Moms in Brassy Monologue Serenade

RELATED STORIES 'SNL at Home' Video: Rewatch Brad Pitt's Turn as Dr. Anthony Fauci

Saturday Night Live Wiig’d out for its season finale, bringing back a fan favorite alum for some sassy monologue shenanigans.

Kristen Wiig appeared as host in the monologue of the third and final “At Home” edition of the sketch show, offering a heartfelt, on-brand quirky tribute to mothers everywhere.

“I don’t know if I appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life,” she said, vowing that she’d change in the coming year. Then after a breastfeeding joke that involved chicken parts (?!), Wiig appeared to get serious as she thanked all the moms (and dads) “who’ve been helping us get through this.”

Then she started to sing a song she said her mother always sang to her… which began as a sweet lullaby but quickly turned into Wiig’s signature brassy, belted musical fare. Happy Mother’s Day!

This weekend marked the third remote installment of SNL since the coronavirus pandemic forced the late-night sketch comedy series to halt production. In addition to Wiig’s return, the episode featured cameos by Alec Baldwin, Martin Short, SNL alum Tina Fey, Frozen‘s Josh Gad, ubiquitous guest star Danny Trejo and a musical performance by Boyz II Men and Babyface.

